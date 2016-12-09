Single-Member Districts Or At-Large Representation for Abilene ISD?

All Independent school districts in Texas used to be elected at-large, or city-wide. But many districts have switched to a single-member system, saying it creates more diversity among representatives. Abilene ISD has remained at-large despite pressure to change. With an open seat on the board of trustees, the issue has resurfaced.

At an Abilene ISD public board meeting in June there were a handful of recognitions for successes in athletics, band competitions and leadership experiences. Then it was time for community members to speak.

“Our next community member will be Doug Mendenhall in relationship to community representation,” said Board President Danny Wheat.

Mendenhall steps up to the microphone to address the board of trustees and the audience present.

“I am not angry with the school board, in fact the only reason I am here talking to you is that I consider each of you to be honorable, well intentioned people who want to serve the families of Abilene," Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall tells the board Abilene ISD’s at-large electoral system is outdated. At-large means that everyone in the district votes for every seat on the board. Elections are held city wide. He says holding elections this way has contributed to systemic racism.

“On purpose or as an unintended consequence this board has instead been largely reserved for white people while keeping out Latinos,” Mendenhall said. “Even though the ASID student population is 44 percent Hispanic and only 37 percent Anglo by the latest count.”

Demographics for the city of Abilene look different than the student body. The city has a population of about 120,000, about 75 percent is white and 25 percent Hispanic. Currently there are no Hispanics serving on the school board or city council. Over the past 30 years there have only been two Hispanic school board members. (Abilene Reporter-News ethnicity map)

Insurance agent Sammy Garcia was one of them, he ran for the board four times and was elected once, but only when he was up against two other Hispanics. The last time he was defeated, his opponent was a white male who raised three times as much money as he did.

But more than race or money, Garcia said his opponent had certain parts of the community behind him.

“Geographically, socio economically and socially and when you have those three things against you in at at large situation, you’re up against a monster here in Abilene,” Garcia said.

Garcia and residents like Mendenhall want Abilene ISD to switch to a single-member system. There, the district is divided up and members elected from each part of town. Garcia says it’ll diversify the board.

“Single Member districts is not about a guarantee for anybody, it’s about getting representation from the different parts of the community and giving those people a reasonable chance of success,” Garcia said.

Single-member proponents argue that, when a board member lives in the area he or she represents, they’re familiar with the needs of that community.

Back at the meeting Drew Bowen steps up to the microphone.

“Hello my name is Drew Bowen, I work in several traditionally low income and higher crime neighborhoods here in Abilene and I live there with my wife in one of those as well,” Bowen said.

Bowen said what his neighbors care the most about is the education available for their kids…but their voices aren’t always heard.

To him it makes sense to empower leaders within smaller geographic areas, instead of counting on at-large representatives to understand the needs and concerns of everyone in the city.

“Leaders in these neighborhoods who I’ve met who would be honored to serve on this board alongside you but the time, connections and the money required to campaign to the entire city are prohibitive for many,” Bowen said.

Right now all the board members are concentrated into three of Abilene’s nicer neighborhoods. Nobody lives in the Cooper High School district and nobody lives in the area around Dyess Air Force Base.

Does it matter where a school board representative lives?

“When I was on the board the at large system for me gave me a unique perspective of the whole community,” former board member Robert Laird said.

Laird said address shouldn’t be a factor.

“I felt it was very important when I was looking at issues and making a decision to make that decision for everybody and that meant every kid in our community as opposed to just the kids that lived in my neighborhood,” Laird said.

Laird served three terms for Abilene ISD. He said, when other Texas school boards move to single member districts, the districts can become insular, causing division on the board. He sites difficulties in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston as examples of what can go wrong.

“For a community of our size having a unified voice across the district with the members of the school board speaking for everyone in the district is just the way at this point to do the best for our community,” Laird said.

San Angelo and Waco are similar to Abilene in size. They both moved to single-member districts as a result of a lawsuit. Abilene ISD itself has faced similar lawsuits in the past, but those were dismissed. Other cities switched voluntarily, including Sweetwater and Brownwood.

Abilene ISD is expected to announce the board’s newest appointee on Monday.