At Least 1 Dead, 19 Injured After Car Strikes Pedestrians In Times Square

At least one person was killed Thursday when a vehicle hit a crowd of pedestrians in New York City's Times Square, according to fire officials in New York. Officials say 19 other people were injured in the incident.

The car leaped the curb at 45th Street and Broadway and then plowed onto the sidewalk. Law enforcement has blocked off the area, and WNYC's Stephen Nessen reports Gov. Andrew Cuomo has arrived at the scene.

The New York City Police Department tweeted that one man has been taken into custody and that "it is believed to be an isolated incident" — though the cause was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

