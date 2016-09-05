KACU adds music and world news programming

International News & Music

Starting this week, we're increasing the presence of international news and music in our schedule. You'll hear more from BBC news anchors throughout the day, and BBC correspondents on a new program, "The World," at 2 p.m. weekdays. "The World" focuses on international stories that remind us how connected we all are. Listen for the Geo Quiz and music interviews that test your knowledge and explore new sounds.

You'll hear Celtic music from "The Thistle & Shamrock" with Fiona Ritchie following "A Prairie Home Companion" at 7 p.m. on Saturdays. "Putumayo World Music Hour" can now be heard Sundays at 8 p.m. followed by "Afropop Worldwide," a new program dedicated to music from Africa and the African diaspora.

Saturday Entertainment

"American Routes" features blues, gospel, soul, old-time country and rockabilly, Cajun and zydeco, Tejano and Latin, and roots rock on Saturday evenings at 10 p.m. Discover the shared musical and cultural threads in these uniquely American styles of music.

Have a laugh with Ophira Eisenberg on "Ask Me Another," a show full of brainteasers, trivia, comedy and music at 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Plus, Lynne Rossetto Kasper leads listeners on a journey of the senses with "Splendid Table" at 3 p.m. Saturdays, a show that celebrates food and its ability to touch the lives and feed the soul.

Sunday Classical & Jazz

We're expanding classical and jazz programming on Sundays. Classical music now extends from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with an additional hour of "Sunday Baroque" and concerts from "Performance Today Weekend."

"Jazz Night in America" on Sundays at 5 p.m. brings jazz concert performances and storytelling about the artists, the venues, the fans, and the larger dynamics at play. "Jazz Night in America" brings the past and present together in a rich soundscape. "Footprints of Jazz" on Sundays at 6 p.m. explores the influential sounds and stories that inspire today's jazz artists. Your host Jamaal Wicks produces "Footprints of Jazz" right here in Abilene.

Other Programming Updates

"Freakonomics Radio" joins the Get Smarter Hour on Mondays at 1 p.m. What do you get when a journalist and an economics professor join forces? An hour that will challenge your assumptions about the world around us, just like Stephen Dubner and Steven Levitt did in their best-selling book, "Freakonomics."

We've fine-tuned our evening schedule to make classical music listening more consistent, with SymphonyCast joining the nightly symphony concert series at 10 p.m. The arts and culture program "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross now airs to 6 p.m. to help lead us into classical music at 7 p.m. with "Exploring Music."

Thank you for making KACU your choice for news during the day, classical music in the evenings, and weekends full of laughter and inspiring music.