Global Samaritan Resources' Fundraiser Features Former NFL Quarterback And His Wife

Global Samaritan Resources had a charity dinner Tuesday evening at Abilene Christian University, featuring Jim Kelly and his wife Jill Kelly as guest speakers. Jim, an NFL Hall of Famer with four super bowl appearances, and Jill, a New York Times best-selling author, talked to a crowd of approximately 800 people about their challenging life in the dinner titled, Stories of Courage and Faith. Their story centered on Jim’s two bouts with cancer, and the couple’s loss of their only son, Hunter, at 8 years old to a rare disease. Jim said God called him to tell their story, not as a former NFL quarterback, but as a father and a follower of God. He also talked about life lessons, and threw footballs to four audience members.

Danny Sims, Executive Director of Global Samaritan, said the Kelly's appearance was an amazing opportunity for the non-profit.

"Jim and Jill Kelly have a fantastic story of personal tragedy and personal triumph because of their faith in God." Sims said. "It's a natural fit for what we do at Global Samaritan."