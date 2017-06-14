What We Know About The Suspect In GOP Baseball Practice Shooting

The suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting that injured a Republican congressman has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill., according to law enforcement sources.

The alleged shooter apparently volunteered for the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to the senator, who condemned the attack.

Trump said on Wednesday morning that the shooter died of his injuries, without identifying the man.

Early on Wednesday, a man armed with a rifle opened fire on a group of Republican members of Congress practicing for a baseball game in Alexandria, Va., injuring Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) as well as an aide and two Capitol Police officers. Two law enforcement sources tell NPR's Carrie Johnson that Hodgkinson is the suspect.

Hodgkinson, 66, owned a home inspection business in Belleville, Ill., but dissolved the corporation early this year, according to public records.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday that he had been informed that "the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign." Sanders said he was 'sickened by this despicable act" and condemned it "in the strongest possible terms."

Two Facebook accounts under the name of James Hodgkinson, and purporting to be located in Belleville, Ill., are full of posts supporting Sanders and opposing Trump.

The Belleville News-Democrat, a newspaper in his hometown, said Hodgkinson was politically vocal, particularly in opposition to the Republican Party and Trump, and had a minor criminal record:



"In 2012, Hodgkinson took part in a protest outside the downtown Belleville post office. He said he was part of a "99%" team drawing attention to the amount of money and political power the top 1 percent of Americans acquired. "Hodgkinson has a varied arrest record in St. Clair County, for offenses such as failing to obtain electrical permits, damaging a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, eluding police, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and assorted traffic offenses."



A real estate agent who has worked with Hodgkinson told the Belleville News-Democrat that "from a business standpoint, he did not seem like he is a radical — opinionated but not a radical."

"He wasn't obnoxious, he wasn't problematic, Charlene Brennan said. "When he did home inspections for me he didn't rile up the buyers or make ridiculous statements."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch sent a reporter to Hodgkinson's house. Neighbors "indicated the man had been gone from the house for several months," the paper reports. "One said, in reference to the suspect's wife: 'She's got enough problems.' "

