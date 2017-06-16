Text Messages Urging Suicide Result In Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction

A Massachusetts judge has found Michelle Carter, who was a teenager when prosecutors say she sent a fellow teenager text messages urging him to suicide, guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The case stems from the death of Conrad Roy in 2014, when Carter was 17 and Roy was 18. At the time, Carter was living in Plainville, Mass., a town off of I-95 close to the border with Rhode Island.

Carter's defense attorney had maintained that the case was one of suicide, not homicide. That attorney, Joseph Cataldo, noted that Roy had previously attempted to kill himself.

The trial was allowed to begin only after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that the charge against Carter should stand, saying there was probable cause for charges based on the "coercive quality" of Carter's messages to Roy.

Juvenile Court Judge Lawrence Moniz decided the case, which Carter had opted to be heard by a judge rather than a jury.

Here's how WBUR's David Boeri described the start of the trial last week:



"In court Tuesday, Bristol County prosecutor Maryclare Flynn called them boyfriend and girlfriend, which seems belied by the fact that Roy and Carter ever only saw each other two or three times after they first met. "But, in some ways, they were actually closer than teenage sweethearts, since they were confiding their thoughts and plans for killing themselves. " 'He came to rely on her more and more than anyone else during that time period,' Flynn said. 'They texted at all hours of the day and night. When Conrad told her that he didn't believe in himself any longer, she brought up the fact: 'Take your life?' she questioned. He said, 'You think I should?' " "They conversed about psychiatric hospitals, antidepressants and the best ways to kill yourself."

