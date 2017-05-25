Republican Gianforte Wins Montana House Race Amid Assault Charge

Republican Greg Gianforte won the special election for Montana's lone congressional seat on Thursday despite an election eve misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly body-slamming a reporter.

According to the Associated Press, Gianforte has defeated Democrat Rob Quist to win the seat formerly held by Ryan Zinke, who President Trump tapped earlier this year to be his Interior Secretary. With 77% of the vote in, Gianforte was winning 51% to Quist's 44%. Libertarian candidate Mark Wicks was taking 6%.

The race was roiled in the final hours after Gianforte allegedly assaulted a reporter, Ben Jacobs of the Guardian, after he asked him about the Congressional Budget Office's scoring of the GOP health bill, the American Health Care Act.

The controversial legislation had become a key point in the contest, with Quist — a quasi-famous folk singer in the state — seizing upon it as he looked to build resistance to Trump and the Republican agenda in a solidly red state the president carried by 20 points last November.

While Quist was outspoken in his opposition to the bill, Gianforte had hedged. The wealthy software executive said he didn't want to say how he would vote on the bill until he saw the CBO score, which came out on Wednesday. But the New York Times had previously obtained audio of the GOP nominee praising the bill to his donors.

Some began to see the contest as a bellwether on health care and the AHCA, and Republicans conceded well before the tumultuous events of the last 36 hours that the race had tightened to an uncomfortable degree. Outside groups poured about $5.6 million into the contest, while Democratic groups only jumped in with about $1 million to aid Quist.

However, the Democratic nominee also saw a surge in his fundraising, topping $6 million largely due to small dollar donations. Quist campaigned in the closing stretch with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who won the state's presidential primary last year, and Quist had hoped to ride that same populist wave to an upset victory.

Privately, however, Democrats were skeptical that was possible, even after the altercation between Jacobs and Gianforte. Republicans believed the race had closed in the final days, but that Gianforte still had a slim lead.

And both parties also privately grumbled about their candidates. Republicans were frustrated they had to swoop in the prop up an underperforming Gianforte despite his ability to self-fund. And Quist had plenty of baggage too, with a history of property tax liens and unpaid debts.

And ultimately, even with the assault charges against Gianforte complicating the race just hours before voters were set to go to the polls, a significant portion of voters had already sent in mail-in ballots, so the impact of the accusations was likely minimal.

According to audio from Jacobs, after he pressed Gianforte for his reaction to the CBO score, the would-be congressman then body-slammed him to the ground, breaking his glasses and injuring his elbow. Three Fox News reporters who were in the room preparing for an interview with Gianforte also witnessed the incident, and confirmed that Gianforte "grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground ... then began punching the reporter. As Gianforte moved on top of Jacobs, he began yelling something to the effect of, 'I'm sick and tired of this!' "

Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin — who had donated $250 to Gianforte's campaign — announced he was charging the GOP nominee with misdemeanor assault. Gianforte must now appear in court by June 7. If convicted, he faces a possible maximum fine of $500 or up to six months in jail.

