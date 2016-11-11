One Of Abilene's Oldest Veterans To Lead Parade

One of Abilene’s oldest U.S. Marine Veterans will be the grand marshal in the Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday.





Ellen Webb, 95, joined the armed forces at the age of 23 during the deadliest war in all of history. She was part of the Marine Corps Women’s Reserve which was founded in 1943, just a year before her enlistment. She said she was proud to serve as a stenographer from 1944 to 1946.





Webb looks back on her time of service with pride and gratitude. Being a Marine has forever changed her long life. For those who have a desire to serve, Webb said joining the military is “a wonderful thing to do for the country.”





“Well it’s just made me very proud to know that I helped maybe win the war and did my small part,” Webb said. “We do have a wonderful country and we need to keep our freedom.”