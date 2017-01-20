McMurry Grants Prayer Room For Muslim Students

For college students practicing Islam it can be challenging to keep a class schedule and pray five times a day, which is required by the faith. McMurry University is making it easier for their Muslim students to worship by providing a prayer room on campus.

Sultan Albogami and about 45 other Muslim students from Saudi Arabia are very grateful that McMurry granted their request for a prayer room. Now Albogami has a place for his daily prayers and the room helps him show others that Islam is a peaceful religion.

"Whenever you meet somebody in Islam, you start by saying peace be upon you," Albogami said. "At the end we are one human race so we have to learn to respect one another, to be kind to one another, to love one another."

Albogami takes time to volunteer in Abilene, he enjoys studying with other students and having conversations about cultures.

"The good people of Abilene, the community here has been nothing but kind and nice to us and we really appreciate it," Albogami said. "I hope in the future we can build a bridge of mutual respect that will hold for generations to come."

McMurry University Chaplain Jeff Lust said granting the room was a way to meet the needs of a growing international student population and a gesture of hospitality.