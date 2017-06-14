Large Turnout For Early Voting In Mayoral Runoff

Mayoral candidates Anthony Williams and Robert Briley have been busy since the May 6 election that resulted in a runoff. A lot of block walking, social media posts and television advertisements all in an effort to reach more voters. For Briley, all that socializing has given him a greater appreciation for his city.

“We are all isolated with where we work or where we go to church or where we eat but when you’re running for office you’re not isolated because you’re out in all the different areas of town,” Briley said. “That is very enlightening and it makes you feel good about your city and the people that make up your city.”

Williams said he has tried to make his campaign all about Abilene, everything from his signs to his messaging. He wants to have a lasting impact on Abilene.

“There have been 37 mayors elected since 1883,” Williams said. “The average citizen probably cannot name maybe two, three, maybe four of those mayors and in 20 years, people perhaps won’t know my name. However, I think we will be able to do in the next 3 years, they’ll be benefiting from those things we do in years to come and that is what motivates me.”

Briley said he can offer more time to the job, Williams said he represents the average Abilenian. Both men talk about the importance of having better inclusion.

“I’ve used this metaphor of a table, having a big, long table because decisions are made around that table, we are better when more people sit around that table,” Williams said.

Briley said sometimes people may feel disconnected because of where they live or work but he aims to change that.

“You have to be purposeful about making sure that you’re more inclusive and let people know that they have value and what they want and what their needs are, are important,” Briley said.

More than 8,000 people already voted early, registered voters can cast a ballot at any of the 13 voting centers on Saturday.