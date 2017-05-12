Large Cyber Attack Hits England's NHS Hospital System; Ransoms Demanded

England's National Health Service is scrambling to respond to a large cyber attack that has crippled its ability to treat patients, after computer users in the public health system were hit with a pop-up message demanding a ransom for access to their machines.

An IT worker at the public healthcare system tells The Guardian newspaper that it's the biggest problem they've seen in their six years in the service.

The problem erupted around 12:30 p.m. local time, the IT worker says, with a number of email servers crashing. Other services soon went down — and then, the unidentified NHS worker says, "A bitcoin virus pop-up message had been introduced on to the network asking users to pay $300 to be able to access their PCs. You cannot get past this screen."

NPR has reached out to the National Health Service for more information. In recent weeks, many of the system's media outlets have been idled during a quiet period leading up to the U.K.'s parliamentary elections on June 8.

