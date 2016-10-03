DRI Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Open For Business

Three generations in Bob Cowin's family went on a hayride at the opening of the Disability Resources Incorporated Pumpkin Patch Saturday. Each year the family comes to the patch to pick about a dozen pumpkins.

“It's the time of year, it's pumpkins, its for a good cause," Cowin said.

This annual fundraiser brings three truckloads, each weighing about 40,000 pounds, to the lawn of DRI. Joel Paris, activities coordinator for DRI, says the pumpkin sales will raise about $40- $50,000 for the nonprofit, which provides housing and day programs for adults with developmental disabilities.

Susan Throckmorton has been volunteering since the second year the patch opened.

"It's the total halloween experience,” Throckmorton said. “You've got photo ops, you've got the hayride, you've got little kids in costumes running around just so cute, I love it."

The pumpkin patch will be open until Oct. 31.