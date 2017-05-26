Denis Johnson, Author Of 'Jesus' Son' And 'Tree Of Smoke,' Dies At 67

Denis Johnson, the author behind the seminal collection Jesus' Son, has died at the age of 67. Jeff Seroy, a spokesperson for Johnson's publisher, Farrar Straus & Giroux, told NPR the National Book Award-winning novelist died Thursday, but offered no further details at this time.

"Brutally honest and painfully beautiful" — that's how novelist Nathan Englander described Johnson's work in 1992's Jesus' Son, a brief, unvarnished set of interwoven stories that focus on the desperate lives of drug addicts.

"He doesn't ever romanticize these dark settings while leaving his narrator open to the fact that, despite it all, we may live in a heartbreakingly romantic world," Englander wrote of Johnson in 2007, adding: "With dialogue that feels like you're getting it verbatim and stripped-down prose, he writes simple, honest stories that have the bigness of great work."

The same year that Englander praised him on NPR, Johnson went on to win the National Book Award for a significantly heftier work — at least in physical size. Tree of Smoke, a deep dive into covert operations during the Vietnam War, only added proof to the notion Johnson was "a fine stylist of the world of soulful disaster," reviewer Alan Cheuse said at the time.

All the while, Johnson frequently defied readers' expectations, slipping into new voices with each new work.

"I get bored quickly and try another style, another genre, another form," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2014, around the time he released his 10th novel, Laughing Monsters. "To me the writing is all one thing, or maybe I should say it's all nothing. The truth is, I just write sentences."

