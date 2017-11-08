Democrats Sweep Mayoral Elections In New York, Other Major Cities

It was a good night for Democrats in some of the nation's largest cities.

New York's Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, a forceful critic of President Trump, easily won a second term. And Democrats also won or were leading in several major cities and closely watched races, including those in Boston, Charlotte, N.C. and Seattle.

With nearly all of the precincts counted, de Blasio had 66.5 percent of the vote to 27.8 percent for his main rival, Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

"It's a good night for progressives," de Blasio said at a victory party, according to The New York Times. "For the first time in 32 years, a Democratic mayor was re-elected in New York City. But let's promise each other: This is the beginning of a new era of progressive Democratic leadership in New York City for years and years to come."

Member station WNYC in New York reports: "Republican Staten Island Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis was [de Blasio's] top challenger, but failed to get widespread recognition and support. Meanwhile de Blasio campaigned on record lows on crime, expanding free pre-K and increasing the number of affordable housing units across the city."

In Boston, incumbent Democrat Marty Walsh glided to re-election and a second four-year term, beating back Roxbury City Councilor Tito Jackson, who had hoped to become the city's first African-American mayor. With most of the precincts counted, Walsh had a comfortable 67 percent to 33 percent lead over Jackson. Boston.com writes: "Jackson had argued that soaring rents and property values were pricing many residents out of the city. Walsh touted creation of more than 20,000 units of affordable housing since taking office." Member station WBUR has more.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who oversaw the city's emergence from bankruptcy, easily won re-election, defeating fellow Democrat Coleman A. Young II, a state senator and the son of the city's first African-American mayor. Duggan got more than 70 percent of the vote. A series of nasty attacks launched by Young during the campaign didn't seem to land. As Michigan Radio reports:

"He accused Duggan of being corrupt, favoring downtown business interests over neighborhood concerns, and effectively creating 'two Detroits:' one for prosperous newcomers, and another for mostly poor, longtime city residents. "Duggan alluded to those 'us versus them attacks' in his victory speech without ever mentioning Young's name, saying he deliberately chose to take the high road in his campaign."



Charlotte, N.C., elected Democrat Vi Lyles, its first female African-American mayor. In the primary, she defeated incumbent Democrat Jennifer Roberts. On Tuesday, Lyles easily outpaced Republican City Councilman Kenny Smith largely on the strength of early voting, winning 58 percent of the vote. The Hill reports that Lyles, who had previously served as assistant city manager, "ran on a platform promoting economic and social justice in Charlotte, including improving the relationship between Charlotte's police department and citizens and increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour."

In Seattle, Democrat Jenny Durkan was leading her Republican opponent, Cary Moon, in a race to replace former Mayor Ed Murray, who resigned amid sexual abuse allegations. If she wins, she would become the city's first female mayor in decades. Member station KUOW is following the story.

The Atlanta mayoral looked likely to only narrow a crowded field of candidates, with Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood expected to face one another in a Dec. 5 runoff. Either way, the city would have its first female mayor. The candidates are vying to succeed term-limited Mayor Kasim Reed. AJC.com is following the local races.