Colorado Mayor Gets Ejected From Local College Basketball Game

When you're a mayor, you're allowed to root for the local college basketball team, you do not have authority to step on the court. Mayor Tom Norton of Greeley, Colo. had a courtside seat at the University of Northern Colorado. The Greeley Tribune reports he walked on the floor to protest a referee's call and was ejected. The mayor insists he was not really on the court. He was later let back in the arena and watched the game from several rows up.

