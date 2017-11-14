Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is back on Capitol Hill Tuesday for an oversight hearing by the House Judiciary Committee. But a lot of talk about Russia is expected.

It may not be quite the grilling he has had in the past, though, as this committee is led by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., who has been reluctant to criticize Sessions and is also among the lawmakers who want to investigate Hillary Clinton more than the Trump campaign. That won't stop Democrats from asking their own questions, though.

