Abilene Non-Profit Sees Increase In Community Support After Ban Of Refugees

Amid the national conversation surrounding President Trump’s ban on refugees and immigrants, Abilene area residents are turning to a local non-profit to see how they can help refugees. For almost 20 years Global Samaritan Resources in Abilene has been sending aid to people in many of the countries included in the ban.

"What we’re doing is mobilizing huge quantities of fortified food to go to these refugees," Executive Director Danny Sims said. "Our principle interest is helping the refugees stay there because they don’t want to travel to the U.S. by and large. They don’t want to migrate to Europe. They’re almost all victims of ISIS and terror or the war in Syria. They’ve seen horrific things. These are the people we see in the headlines and it breaks our hearts."

Sims says smaller Non-Governmental Organizations and non-profits like Global Samaritan have a big impact because of community support. Volunteers often write messages of hope and peace on the boxes of food that are sent to refugee families. And Global Samaritan is inviting people to come and do just that on March 25 at their next "Food and Hope" event.