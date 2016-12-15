Abilene Mayor Norm Archibald Will Not Run Again

Abilene Mayor Norm Archibald said the time has come for him to step aside and let someone else serve the city. Archibald announced his decision not to run again during a city council meeting today.

"I’ve been elected 5 times, I’m very honored, I’m very humbled to have served in this role," Archibald said. "I love Abilene very much."

Archibald has worked for 17 years to represent Abilene. He said stepping down is bittersweet because he’s loved every moment of serving the city. He’s proud of the changes that have taken place during his terms including improvements to the airport, two bond elections passing and bringing Texas Tech University Health Science Center to Abilene. But he still has time to make progress on the downtown hotel project.

"One of my greatest anticipations would be that we could reach an agreement sometime in the spring and make that a reality for Abilene," Archibald said.

Archibald said he believes having a hotel is the biggest game changer for development in the downtown area.